Peter B. Molina
MOLINA, Peter B.

69, passed away August 11, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Mackey.

Survived by loving wife, Nanci; daughter, Kristiana Timm; brothers, Jim and Richard Molina and nieces,

nephew and cousins.

Peter was born in Tucson, AZ and served in the USAF.

He enjoyed a long career as an aircraft interior

cabinet maker and installer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.

Private graveside services with an Air Force Honor Guard.

Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery
18751 S La Canada Dr
Sahuarita, AZ 85629
(520) 625-7400
