PASHEN, Peter J.
81, Peter was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech HS and later attended forestry school. He served in the U.S. Army and later retired with the rank of SMGT in the U.S.A.F Reserves. He earned his title as a Registered Land Surveyor in both NY and Arizona. In 1961, he married Agnes Pashen. They had two children, Kim (Darren) and Joseph. He is survived by his grandchildren, Jowett and Ashley, and his beloved nephews and nieces. He would like to be most remembered as the guy who did his best for his family. Always the life of the party, Peter will also be remembered as funny, honest, generous and hard-working. Services will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and Thursday, May30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 29, 2019