COWGILL, Peter Joseph Was born on August 24, 1925, in Pelican Rapids, MN, passed away March 9, 2019. His mother was Ivy Marie (Goodmann) and his father was Paul Cowgill. His early years and schooling were in Pelican Rapids and St. Paul, MN, Salem, OR, and Cheyenne, WY. He enlisted in the US Army in November 1942, in Ft. Snelling, MN, and did basic training at Ft. Knox, KY. He went to Tunisia and was assigned to an infantry company in the 26 Regiment, 1st Infantry Division as a machine gunner. Later that month an enemy mortar shell exploded next to him in a foxhole while he was manning a machine gun. His sergeant and squad were killed. Cowgill survived. For the rest of the war, he was assigned to military hospitals in Africa and France as a patient and outpatient. He returned to the United States after World War II. He was honorably discharged in October 1945. Cowgill worked at a variety of jobs including a sawyer for railroad bridge gangs in Oregon and Washington and as a disc jockey in several cities including San Angelo, TX, and Eugene, OR. He attended the University of Minnesota and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. In 1953 he married Teresa Olson from Staten Island, NY, and came to Tucson in 1958 where he worked at the Arizona Daily Star as an outdoor columnist and a beat reporter. For 23 years he was the fulltime outdoor writer and photographer, retiring in 1990. Following divorce from his wife, Teresa, he founded the 1,000-member Southern Arizona Hiking Club. He and other member of SAHC published full-color topographic maps of the Santa Catalina, Rincon, Santa Rita and Chiricahua mountains showing accurately the distances and locations of all trails and popular routes. With Ever Glendening he published in 1975 "The Santa Catalina Mountains, a Guide to the Trails and Routes." He also published in 1995 "Back Roads and Beyond, By Truck and Foot in Southern Arizona." In 1999, he married Judy Bodkin, who has remained an enthusiastic and lifelong partner in backpacking, hiking, exploring, photographing and truck camping in the mountains, canyons and deserts of the Great Southwest and northern Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Judy and his daughter, Susan Finerd (Robbie) of Apache Junction and his son, Alan Cowgill of Tucson who were also his companions in many outdoor adventures, where they learned to love and appreciate its beauty and wilderness. He is also survived by granddaughter, Sarah Callen and grandson, Kevin Cowgill. He was stepfather to Sean Bodkin, Colin Bodkin (Katrina) and Laura Chavez (Tom). He has six grandchildren. Since 2013, he has volunteered in the Escort Service at the Veterans Hospital in Tucson. He will be remembered by thousands whose lives he enriched in the great outdoors. Peter was only on hospice care the last five days of his life, but suffered unbearable pain. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.





3435 N 1St Ave

Tucson , AZ 85719

