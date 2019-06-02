NICASTRO, Peter Michael
72, of Oro Valley, passed away on May 9, 2019. Born in Rochester, N.Y. graduated from Rochester Institute of Tech. earning a B.S. Degree in Business. Relocated to Tucson, in 1979 as a Campaign Director for the United Way of Greater Tucson. He remained in Tucson for 40 years and later held a position as Fund Raiser at the Steele Memorial Children's Research Center. Peter is survived by Kitty Nicastro who was a very important part of his life, his beloved dog, Black Jack; sister, Suzanne Grace (Dan) his nephews, Daniel Grace (Ashley) and Eric Grace (Amanda); his niece, Dana Grace; great-nephews, Liam, Brendan and Elden. Per Peter's wishes, there will be a private service for family only, in Pinetop, Arizona. Donations may be made to the Headquarters for Research.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019