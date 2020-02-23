Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Voevodsky. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM the Mountain Oyster Club Send Flowers Obituary

VOEVODSKY, Peter



Born August 30, 1935, Evanston IL, died peacefully at home with his family February 16, 2020, Tucson, AZ. Preceded by his parents, Maroussa Russell and George Voevodsky and his brother, John "Jack"; survived by wife, Josephine "Reyn"; sons, Steven (Mary Ann) and Michael (Therese) and grandchildren, Hanna, Paule and Mia; sister-in-law, Jennifer Voevodsky and nephew, Greg. A cowboy, lawyer, race car driver, fisherman, husband, father, grandfather and friend, he was a noble and gentle man; loved and respected by many. He had a lifelong passion for the outdoors, adventure and speed. Gymkhana captain in high school and all-round champion cowboy in college, he went on to be West Coast SCCA race car champion in the 60's. He loved hunting birds in the field and deep sea fishing in the Sea of Cortez. He traveled the world promoting world peace and understanding as corporate counsel to Up With People. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Mountain Oyster Club. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Up With People or the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.







