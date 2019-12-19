AIRULLA, Phil
age 76, died December 15, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Journalism. Phil worked in the printing industry as an editor and salesman in the Washington D.C. area for 42 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Airulla. Phil is also survived by his two sons, Lynn (Davina) and Doug as well as three grandchildren, Nathanael, Hannah and Tamara Airulla. Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Wooster, Ohio. Donations may be made in his name to: Parkinson Wellness Recovery at 140 W. Fort Lowell Road in Tucson, or the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Phil enjoyed working in his many gardens and flying airplanes. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 19, 2019