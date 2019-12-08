Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Austin Grimes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRIMES, Philip Austin2/8/1931 - 11/15/2019Phil Grimes was born in Little Falls, Minnesota, the second child to Austin and Kathryn Grimes. Phil had an idyllic childhood growing up with three brothers in Little Falls. He went to Moorhead State College before joining the Navy. He was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic, and discovered his love of repairing and restoring cars. While in Hawaii, Phil ran a side business fixing and selling cars. Throughout his life, Phil was a tinkerer; he could fix anything needing repair.After discharge from the Navy, Phil attended the University of Minnesota , where he met his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" J. Young. They raised their five children in Bloomington, Minnesota. He worked for 32 years as a Production Scheduler for 3M Company in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and briefly in Austin, Texas, before retiring in 1989. He and Betsy moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1989, spent ten years in San Francisco, California, and then returned to Tucson in 1999. He kept busy in retirement with a wide range of jobs.Phil was a calm and gentle man who was always there for his family. He loved spending time with them and built special relationships with each person in the family. He was "Paka", "Papa", and "Grandpa" to his grandchildren. He was best man at his youngest son's wedding. He cared for his twin grandsons several days a week for many years when they were young. He was a role model who possessed the qualities that we would like to have and affected us in a way that made us want to be better people. Those around him never forgot how special he made them feel.Phil passed away peacefully at his home on November 15th after a prolonged illness. As a husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend, he was warm, kind, generous, considerate, and witty. He will be missed by those that loved him and knew him.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betsy; five children, Kathryn, Joseph (Julie), John (Joan), Patrick (Kim) and Susan; five grandchildren, Alina, Joshua, Dustin, William and Philip; two brothers, Donald and John (Barbara), and many nieces and nephews and their families. A Celebration of Phil's life will be held with family and friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019

