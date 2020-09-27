1/1
Philip Clark Rosen
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSEN, Philip Clark

February 25, 1955 - September 18, 2020

Phil, beloved husband, father, brother, friend and herpetologist passed away on September 18, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer, a scant 2 weeks after finding his last diamondback rattler on the Loop near Mesquite pond.

Phil was born in New York City to Donn and Carmela Rosen. As a child, he roamed the halls of the American Natural History Museum, where his father served as Director of Ichthyology. He had a childhood collection of some 33 salamander species and loved hockey and basement ping pong with his brothers David and James and fossil hunting with Mom. Phil graduated from NVRHS, Northern Valley High School in Closter, NJ in 1974 and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1980 with his Bachelor of Science. He earned his Master of Science at Arizona State University in Tempe in 1987 studying mud turtles under Jim Collins.

In 2000, Phil completed his doctorate in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona in Tucson as Chuck Lowe's final PhD student. He researched snake, lizard and turtle ecology at Organ Pipe National Monument in times of ever increasing heat and drought. He thought at a landscape scale with his work on the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan a true Pima County gem that thrives to this day. His later research took him 4-wheeling the back roads of Mexico studying tortoises and mud turtles.

As a father, Phil took great joy in taking our family camping to field sites like San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge. He delighted in filling Jasmine-Sander's Christmas stocking with toy dinosaurs, rollerblading at full speed around Reid Park and playing in ocean surf. Phil joined Jasmine and her college friends in exploring the desert, art and punk music.

Phil's latest urban ecology work focused on rescue and relocation of lizards ahead of the flood control bulldozer, his gentle handling of tiny lizards revealing his true tenderness. Phil was generous and a life-long activist in the politics of peace. His message to you is simple: VOTE!

Phil is predeceased by his parents Donn Eric Rosen and Carmela Berritto Rosen, and daughter, Jasmine Sander Donn Rosen. He is survived by his wife, Julia C. Rosen, brothers, David N. Rosen (Linda), and James A. Rosen (Mary) and their children, Brandon, Ryan and Sophie, extended family, Debet Kuehner (David), Clayton Burgett (Valerie) their children, Ava, Charlotte, Cruz and many friends.

On behalf of the Sonoran desert fauna: Frogs, toads, turtles, tortoises, snakes and fish, thank you Dr. Rosen! We love you and we miss you beyond measure. Life celebration yet to come. In lieu of flowers please consider the Philip C. Rosen research fund, Tucson Herpetological Society.

Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved