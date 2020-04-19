Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip G. Tveten. View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

TVETEN, Phillip G.aka Phillis Gerald Tvetenwas born October 28, 1920 on the family farm in Hatton, North Dakota. The eldest of nine children born to Palmer and Ida (Wastvedt) Tveten. Phil attended elementary school in a one room school house in Viking Township and graduated from Hatton High School in 1938.He enlisted in the United States Navy in December 1939, and after completing recruit training at Great Lakes Naval Training Station Phil was assigned to the Battleship U.S.S. West Virginia. He served aboard the West Virginia until the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. The ship sustained heavy damage from the attack and the surviving crewmen were assigned or volunteered for duty on other ships. Phil spent the remainder of WWII aboard Destroyers in the Pacific area. He was a crew member on the U.S.S. Henley when it was torpedoed off the coast of New Guinea October 1943. He spent about six hours treading water or hanging onto rafts until rescued. The rest of his enlistment thru the end of the war he was assigned to the U.S.S. Luetze. Phil was honorably discharged on December 18, 1945 completing his original enlistment of six years.Phil worked for Cargill, Inc. for 32 years beginning as a grain buyer in rural North Dakota, the elevator manager in Langdon for 24 years and then was promoted to the corporate office in Minneapolis, MN and retired to Prescott, AZ in 1984.Alene Vey Guss and Phil Tveten were married January 26, 1946 in Bremerton, WA. After a short period of time the couple returned to their mutual home state of North Dakota. They raised their four children in Langdon, North Dakota. Phil and Alene shared 47 years of marriage until her death in April 1993. Phil is survived by his children, Jeri (Robert) Slocum of Tucson, AZ, Jon (Jane) of Redlands, CA, Wendy (Calvin) Jacobson of Rutland, ND and Lori (Arlan) Gutenberg of Rio Rancho, NM; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and his sister, Laurie Futterman, of Palm Springs, CA; along with several nieces and nephews.December 1995 Phil married Mary Gellner Lorenz, they lived in Mesa, AZ, until early 2012, when Mary died, and Phil then relocated to Tucson. Survivors also include Mary's children, Carol and Tony and their families.Preceding him in death were his parents, his wives, brothers, Omer, Art and Waldo and sisters, Joyce, Melba, Eve and Arlene.Phil was a lifelong member (active in his younger years as a council member) of the Lutheran Church and on his relocating to Tucson joined the congregation of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, an over 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite and the Royal Order of Scotland, and the American Legion. He also had membership in Tucson's DAV chapter 4.Phillip Gerald Tveten passed away peacefully in his sleep April 9, 2020. Funeral/Memorial will be planned for later in the year. Interment will be in Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey, AZ. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020

