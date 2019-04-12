Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Estelle VAN ASDLAN. View Sign

VAN ASDLAN, Phyllis Estelle Phyllis was freed from the limitations of her body and able to offer her soul to our creator on April 9, 2019. Please help us celebrate her life. Viewing Services are Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Funeral Mass is Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Parish, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710. Burial Service to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712 with a luncheon at the church after. Phyllis was born February 5, 1932 in New York City, NY to Camille and Thomas Sudano. The family moved to Tucson in 1946 and Phyllis attended Tucson high school. After graduation, she met and married the love of her life John. John and Phyllis were to celebrate 70 wonderful years of marriage this April 23, 2019. In five short years after being married they were blessed with a full house of four children. In later years, they were able to travel the world. During their adventures, Phyllis was able to collect fabric from all over our country to use in her quilts. These quilts were designed by John and then expertly hand quilted by Phyllis. Her quilting talents earned her many winning ribbons and accolades. She is resting in peace along side her parents, sister, brother and two of her sons. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Shirley Ann Roewer; son, Gerald Van Asdlan; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.





VAN ASDLAN, Phyllis Estelle Phyllis was freed from the limitations of her body and able to offer her soul to our creator on April 9, 2019. Please help us celebrate her life. Viewing Services are Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Funeral Mass is Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Parish, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710. Burial Service to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712 with a luncheon at the church after. Phyllis was born February 5, 1932 in New York City, NY to Camille and Thomas Sudano. The family moved to Tucson in 1946 and Phyllis attended Tucson high school. After graduation, she met and married the love of her life John. John and Phyllis were to celebrate 70 wonderful years of marriage this April 23, 2019. In five short years after being married they were blessed with a full house of four children. In later years, they were able to travel the world. During their adventures, Phyllis was able to collect fabric from all over our country to use in her quilts. These quilts were designed by John and then expertly hand quilted by Phyllis. Her quilting talents earned her many winning ribbons and accolades. She is resting in peace along side her parents, sister, brother and two of her sons. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Shirley Ann Roewer; son, Gerald Van Asdlan; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral Home Bring's Broadway Chapel

6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

(520) 329-4848 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close