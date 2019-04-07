Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis KOFFLER. View Sign

KOFFLER, Phyllis Phyllis died peacefully on March 31, 2019 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dr. Henry Koffler, President Emeritus of the University of Arizona. The Kofflers together were a shining civic presence in Tucson as well as the founders of Academy Village and the Arizona Senior Academy, a lifelong learning institution in Tucson. Phyllis was born on June 5, 1921 in Maumee, Ohio near Toledo. Her mother was Josephine Frazier and her father was Charles Pierson. She moved to Tucson in her high school years where she attended both St. Joseph's Academy and Tucson High School from which she graduated in 1939. She was also a graduate of the University of Arizona where she studied both French and Library Science. Phyllis' two great loves after her husband whom she married in 1946, were the performing arts and dogs. Until the very end of her life, she attended weekly concerts at the Academy, and entertained dogs of all shapes and sizes that belonged to the myriad of visitors who came to see her on a daily basis. Due to Henry Koffler's career as a force in education, the Kofflers spent many years in the mid-west ( Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana and at the University of Minnesota ) where Phyllis hosted weekly gatherings of her husband's students as well as world class performers such as James Earl Jones, Marian Anderson, Victor Borge and the Bolshoi Ballet. In addition to being an exquisite hostess, Phyllis was an avid raconteur and had a razor sharp wit. Her wonderful voice and laughter are signs of her zest for life and will linger in the air for the many, many people who loved and knew her well. In June there will be a Memorial gathering at the Arizona Senior Academy. Donations in Phyllis Koffler's name can be made to the Henry and Phyllis Koffler Prizes at the UA Foundation, to the Arizona Senior Academy, or to a . Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral Home Bring's Broadway Chapel

