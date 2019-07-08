MILLER, Phyllis Louise
born in Tucson, AZ on August 31,1946 passed away after a valiant year long battle with cancer surrounded by family on July 1, 2019 at the age of 72. Phyllis was a successful Executive at EF Hutton before retiring in 1984. She loved bingo, traveling and fine dining but most of all she loved family. Phyllis is survived by her mother, Florence Don; brothers, Jeffery Don (Mimi), Richard Don, Phillip Don (Alison); sisters, Chris Given (David) and Pamela Don-Horn, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Everygreen Mortuary. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 8 to July 9, 2019