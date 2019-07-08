Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Louise Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Louise Miller Obituary
MILLER, Phyllis Louise

born in Tucson, AZ on August 31,1946 passed away after a valiant year long battle with cancer surrounded by family on July 1, 2019 at the age of 72. Phyllis was a successful Executive at EF Hutton before retiring in 1984. She loved bingo, traveling and fine dining but most of all she loved family. Phyllis is survived by her mother, Florence Don; brothers, Jeffery Don (Mimi), Richard Don, Phillip Don (Alison); sisters, Chris Given (David) and Pamela Don-Horn, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Everygreen Mortuary. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now