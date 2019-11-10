MENDOZA, Priscilla G.
5/9/1946 - 10/28/2019
Our sweetheart passed on and is now living among the stars in heaven. Preceded by her parents, Tomas and Eva Gutierrez and a son, Frankie. Survived by common-law-husband, Ignacio G. Gomez and three sons, Albert, James and Rudolfo; three sisters and one brother and many grandchildren. She will be missed by many. Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL on South Park Ave.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2019