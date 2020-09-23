WALKER, Priscilla (Van Horn)89, of San Diego, CA, died September 21, 2020. She was born in New York City on May 20, 1931 to Fay K. and Agnes S. (Dewey) Van Horn. Priscilla was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing 1952; Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (B.S.) 1981; and St. Thomas University (M.S., Health Management) 1987.After a lengthy nursing career, Priscilla, with her husband Ralph (1926-2007), retired and explored the United States by RV, often volunteering at national parks. In 1990, they visited and fell in love with Tucson, deciding they must stay. While in Tucson, Priscilla spent much of her time volunteering at organizations including Esperanza En Escalante, the Tucson Women's Commission where she was volunteer of the year in 1991, University Medical Center, and Grace St. Paul's Church where, for 13 years, she and her husband served as co-leaders of Joseph's Pantry, providing food to those in need. Priscilla enjoyed bike riding and participated in the El Tour de Tucson several times. She was also an avid hiker, reader, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. Priscilla moved to San Diego in 2014.Priscilla is survived by three children from her first marriage: Máel Embser-Herbert (Elvira), Catherine Yee (Gil) and Andrew Herbert and four grandchildren, Walker, Jason, Amber and Ashley.At Priscilla's request there will be no funeral service. Her remains will be placed in the Memorial Garden at Grace St. Paul's in Tucson. Those wishing to make donations in her memory are asked to contribute to Joseph's Pantry at Grace St. Paul's, 2331 E. Adams St., Tucson, AZ 85719 or to Esperanza En Escalante at 3700 S. Calle Polar, Tucson, AZ 85730.