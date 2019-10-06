QUINER, Quent B.
89, passed away peacefully at the "The Center at Tucson" Hospice on September 20, 2019 at 10:00 p.m. He was surrounded by his wife, Ana and two nieces, Marlys Thomson from California and Lois Ibarra from Gilbert, Arizona at the time of his passing. He was a military veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Ana (Armida Flores) Quiner. He was known for his friendliness, kindness, and easy rapport with anyone he met. He was an avid gardener who thoroughly enjoyed working with the desert landscape. Final arrangements are being handled by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd #2803, Tucson, AZ 85710. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ 85710 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 6, 2019