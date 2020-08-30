KHAN, R. SkylarPassed away on August 22, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 80. She was born in Switzerland to Oskar and Stella Schweighauser.Skylar danced her way across the Atlantic Ocean on the Leonardo da Vinci, flew to San Francisco and started a new chapter of her life. It was 1961 and a heady time. She was overwhelmed by the elegance of the City by the Bay.Subsequent moves took her to New York City where son, Marc E. Levenson was born. Then on to California, Texas, Oklahoma, back to California and finally Tucson, Arizona where she lived for the past 27 years, married Mazhar A. Khan, her best friend and life companion who lovingly took care of her until the end.Her interest in everything UFO led her to come to the first ever World UFO Congress hosted by Wendelle Stevens in Tucson and attended by visitors from around the globe. Soon after Stevens' death, Skylar was invited to visit world renowned Eduard "Billy" Meier in Switzerland, who is well known for taking the most wonderful photographs of alien spacecrafts.One of her most rewarding work experiences took place in the practice of Eugene Jussek, MD in Sherman Oaks, California. It was Jussek who introduced her to yoga, meditation, mind control, paranormal phenomena and psychic healing. There she met Jess Stern, author of "The Sleeping Prophet". Many patients at the clinic were survivors of concentration camps. They came mostly from Eastern European countries. Among them was Hungarian Gypsy Shony Alex Braun, a superb violinist who produced concerts in Los Angeles where he composed and introduced the "Symphony of the Holocaust."Personal enjoyments included jewelry making. Skylar also had a handwriting column in The Oracle paper and in The San Manuel Miner. A few of these articles are included in her book "Handwriting Rocks."After conquering a bout with lung cancer in 2013, Skylar was blessed with a great- grandchild named Noah in 2017.Skylar has enjoyed special friendships in the town of Oracle and the Skyline Country Club community. In her own words: life has been a trip!Skylar is survived by her caring husband Mazhar A. Khan of 23 years; son, Marc E. Levenson of Texas; grandson, Phillip Levenson (Jessica) and family in Texas; Akbar Khan (Lori) and family and Alya McGinlay (Paul) and family, Bay Area, California.Predeceased by brother, Oskar and daughter, Ruth.During her lifetime, she always looked for the inner, younger child in everyone she met. She considered a good laugh with friends as one of the best parts of life.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.