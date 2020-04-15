Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Gloudemans. View Sign Service Information Abbey Funeral Chapel 3435 N 1St Ave Tucson , AZ 85719 (520)-888-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

GLOUDEMANS, Rachel



Passed away at the age of 21 on April 11, 2020 alongside her family at her home in Tucson with the kind support of TMC hospice.



Rachel is the daughter of Mary Gloudemans MD of Tucson, and is survived by her brother, Michael DeLay of San Luis Obispo, California, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, James DeLay.



Rachel's kindness, abiding curiosity, infectious smile, and quiet wit left a lasting impact on the lives of those around her. She relished reading and a multitude of other intellectual pursuits and cared deeply for her family and friends. Her love for all living things was infectious and led her to become an avid equestrian.



During her high school career, she demonstrated her concern for others by volunteering through UNIDAS and serving on the student council. During this same time, her burgeoning love of science led her to participate in biosurfactant research through a program at the University of Arizona. After graduating from The Gregory School with High Honors, Rachel began her avid pursuit of a biochemistry degree at Mount Holyoke College, until her studies were cut short by illness.



While studying at Mount Holyoke, Rachel's illness became increasingly debilitating, but she persisted until her deteriorating health rendered further study impossible. In her words; "If I'm going to feel terrible, I would rather feel terrible while doing what I love."



Despite suffering from a progressive multisystem complex of neurological-immunological diseases for over four years, Rachel continued to be the light of her mother's life, approaching the challenges of her condition with a grace and strength belied by her young age. She died at home in the care of her mother and brother with the kind support of TMC hospice.



Due to the COVID lockdown and safety concerns, we will be planning a service to celebrate her life at a currently undetermined date in the future when people can safely gather and share their memories of Rachel.



If you are so moved you can honor Rachel's memory by making a donation to one of the four underfunded charities listed below. These charities support research towards improving outcomes for those with Rachel's condition.



Dysautonomia International:



The Mastocytosis Society:



Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.











