ROBLES, Rachel M.
was born April 19,1930 in Monroe, Maryland and passed away February 9, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neopito Robles; her son, James Robles and brother, George Mason.
She is survived by her sons, Robert and Peter Robles; daughter-in-law, Donna Dicenzo; grandchildren, Roxanne, Luke and Renata Robles and brothers, Arthur and Milton Mason.
--
Viewing will take place at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Holy Hope Cemetery on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020