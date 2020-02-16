Rachel M. Robles (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Hope Cemetery
Obituary
ROBLES, Rachel M.

was born April 19,1930 in Monroe, Maryland and passed away February 9, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neopito Robles; her son, James Robles and brother, George Mason.

She is survived by her sons, Robert and Peter Robles; daughter-in-law, Donna Dicenzo; grandchildren, Roxanne, Luke and Renata Robles and brothers, Arthur and Milton Mason.

--

Viewing will take place at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Holy Hope Cemetery on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020
