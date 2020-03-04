Rafaela Grijalva

Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Cathedral
192 S. Stone Avenue
Obituary
GRIJALVA, Rafaela

96, of Tucson, passed away on February 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raúl. Survived by her son, Raúl (Ramona); daughters, Lydia and Norma; five granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. Rafaela was the matriarch of her family - a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, devoted wife, doting mother, and exceptional Nana. She was a homemaker, gardener, avid reader, excellent cook, and enjoyed discussing current events. En recuerdo de una gran mujer. Querida esposa, Mamá, Nana, tía, comadre y amiga. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Avenue, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue. Interment to follow at Holy Hope. Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 4, 2020
