Rajean Shull Palmer
1931 - 2020
PALMER, Rajean Shull

(89), was born in Hutchinson, KS on January 16, 1931, and passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Tucson. She grew up living in both Kansas and California, graduated Hutchinson HS, and later from Emporia State Teachers College. Rajean married the love of her life, James D. Palmer on August 17, 1952. They had four children, Timothy 1955, Christopher 1956, Jennifer 1959, and Jeffrey 1969. The family arrived in Tucson in 1959 and Rajean soon graduated from the University of Arizona. She worked for the Tucson Unified School District. Rajean's life revolved around her faith, family, and friends, of which she had so many. She loved to serve in church, entertain at home, travel the world, and participate in many varied groups. Life-long friends made upon arrival in Arizona mourn her today. Over the years she loved her role in the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA), volunteering at Devon Gables & for Meals on Wheels. She and husband Jim were both active in The Stephen Ministries for many years. Home was often the meeting place for the Foreign Foods group, Homemakers, group Bible Study, and Bridge Club. Rajean and Jim loved to travel, visiting the Holy lands, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and many other places. Rajean was preceded in death by son, Christopher Jon. She is survived by husband James D. Palmer; sons, Timothy (Pamela), Jeffrey (Beth); daughter, Jennifer (Wayne); granddaughters, Jessica (Dan), Amanda (Michael), and Katie; grandsons, Aaron (Katharina), Andrew, Daniel, and Matthew. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Gospel Rescue Mission, Tucson for memorial contributions. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by SOUTH LAWN MORTUARY & CEMETERY.






