Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raleigh Edward DEARMON. View Sign

DEARMON, Raleigh Edward was born on October 14, 1922 to Roy and Margaret Dearmon in Clarkrange, Tennessee, and passed away on October 3, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. at the age of 95. He was the oldest of eleven children and outlived all but his youngest brother, Ivan. His childhood was difficult because of poverty and the Depression. It was filled with hard physical labor and deprivation. In spite of this, he grew into a strong man: self-made, independent, hard-working; he paved his own way into a successful life. His nickname, "The Bull," followed him throughout his life. Raleigh had the ability to laugh at the things that were out of his control. His story-telling ability was characteristic of the "Dearmon boys." Raleigh spent two years in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corp) by telling them he was 18 (when he wasn't yet). He joined the US





DEARMON, Raleigh Edward was born on October 14, 1922 to Roy and Margaret Dearmon in Clarkrange, Tennessee, and passed away on October 3, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. at the age of 95. He was the oldest of eleven children and outlived all but his youngest brother, Ivan. His childhood was difficult because of poverty and the Depression. It was filled with hard physical labor and deprivation. In spite of this, he grew into a strong man: self-made, independent, hard-working; he paved his own way into a successful life. His nickname, "The Bull," followed him throughout his life. Raleigh had the ability to laugh at the things that were out of his control. His story-telling ability was characteristic of the "Dearmon boys." Raleigh spent two years in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corp) by telling them he was 18 (when he wasn't yet). He joined the US Army in 1941, then in 1946, the newly formed US Air Force. He traveled throughout the U.S., South Pacific and Japan. He was trained as a cook (his sticky buns and homemade pizza were famous) and then as a jet mechanic while in the USAF. After retiring from the USAF, he was employed by several airplane companies including Lear Seigler, Northrup, and Lockheed. He traveled to 26 locations over a period of 20 years in the US, Panama, England, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Iran working on aircraft contracts for these companies and supervising crews of mechanics that universally respected him. Raleigh spent his retirement years in Catalina, AZ with his wife, Anni. His passions included fishing on Roosevelt and Apache Lakes, and planting fruit trees; he loved building and was a meticulous craftsman whose structures were level, square, and lasted forever. He installed a gray water irrigation system to his trees before anyone popularized gray water catchment. His first wife, Edith Dearmon (1969) and his second wife, Anni Dearmon (2015) predeceased him. He is survived by his three daughters, Merry (Steve) Dearmon-Moore, Margie (Marty) Scala, Janet (Fred) Crumley; two stepsons, Richard (Kathy) Miller, Neil (Polly) Miller; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. We celebrate the gifts he taught us: to be strong, to persevere, to be proud of our name and heritage, and to be generous. He lived a long life with family that loved him and he will be dearly missed. "Nothing could tame him; nothing could hold him" Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close