SIEVWRIGHT, Ralph B.



94, a Jerome native and longtime Phoenix resident, died on June 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Jan Feltz (Traudel Luebbers) and Kim Mitchell (Jay) and grandchildren, Christopher Feltz (Staci), Karen Feltz, Laura Tully (Oliver) and Sarah Ediger (Jake).



Ralph grew up in Jerome when it was still an active mining town. The mining industry was in his blood, and after college at Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona, service in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and law school at the University of Arizona, he began a long legal career focused on representing mining industry clients. Ralph's service to the industry was honored by the Mining Foundation of the Southwest in 2011, when he was awarded the Foundation's Medal of Merit.



Ralph had the foresight and good fortune to marry Carolyn, a young Gamma Phi at the U of A, in 1948. After law school and short stints in California and New Mexico, they settled in Phoenix in 1954, raising daughters Jan and Kim in the home where they would spend the rest of their marriage. Ralph and Carolyn celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last summer.



Those who knew Ralph will recall his wide-ranging wisdom, gentle wit, and generous hospitality. He loved Arizona, especially Oak Creek Canyon, where he and Carolyn hosted family and friends at their rustic cabin alongside the creek in the 1960s and early 1970s. The family also gathered near San Diego every summer, in celebrations usually timed to coincide with Ralph's birthdays. He always enjoyed the party and gazing out at the Pacific with Carolyn.



A Memorial Service and reception to celebrate Ralph's life will take place at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests donations to All Saints' Episcopal Church, the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law Dean's Discretionary Fund, or ICM Food and Clothing Bank.







