was the first child born to Berniece and Marion Van Dusseldorp. He was born on December 20, 1930 in Pella, Iowa a wonderful small Dutch community. He died peacefully in Tucson on September 4, 2019 following a long battle with COPD. He was 88 years old.



Ralph is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay Johnson; his former wife and mother of his children, Sharon Van Dusseldorp, and five wonderful siblings, Ray, Marilyn, Butch, Connie and Kent Van Dusseldorp. He was very close to his three children, David Van Dusseldorp (Debbie Beermann), Dean Van Dusseldorp (Karen, deceased) and Susan Hamada (Craig). He received a great deal of support from his adult grandchildren who are scattered around the country: Kate and Bob Schulein (Mass.), Sarah Van Dusseldorp and David Tierney (Minn.) Trent and Joey Hamada (Utah), and Fay Van Dusseldorp and Kip Schumm (Nevada). Ralph always said that his family was improving the world one female birth at a time and was very proud of his six great-granddaughters, Ellie, Hattie, Maisie, Eloise, Kaiya and Mila.



Ralph called himself a "true birder" - enjoyed all birds; shunned all lists. He loved the fly fishing Alaska offered and he and Marilyn, over the years, canoed most of the rivers of the far north. He loved the Sonoran Desert and spent many Sunday mornings drinking coffee at the Desert Museum. He was a committed liberal and supported issues of social justice, environmental concerns, economic equality, and world peace. He pursued these issues in Alaska and Arizona and was a philanthropist who "Put his money where his mouth was!" He would say he lived a good life and left little undone.



No parting ceremony is planned but friends wishing to contribute to causes in his name might select a liberal one. Or donate to the Tucson Audubon Society or the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum and help make this a better world. Arrangement by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.







Ralph spent many happy years in Iowa as a father, teacher, coach, state department administrator and professor at the University of Iowa . Following that time, he developed his own educational consulting business with contracts around the country and all over the South Pacific and Alaska. He moved to Alaska in 1980 to resume the profession he loved and missed, college teaching. He was a professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage for 10 years. He met his wife, Marilyn, in Alaska at UAA where she was also a professor. They married soon after and were colleagues in the School of Education until their retirements in 1990 and 1991. Ralph and Marilyn have spent almost 30 years splitting their time between Tucson, Arizona (Marilyn's home) and Kenai, Alaska. They've travelled the world and spent time on every continent. They've shared many adventures as independent, curious travelers and lifelong learners.

