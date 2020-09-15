1/1
Rami Katz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rami's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATZ, Rami

73, a renowned Joyologist of Tucson, AZ died September 11, 2020. She was born Lois Susan Katz on July 30, 1947, in Rockville Centre, NY to Nathan and Miriam Katz. She is survived by her two children, three grandchildren, and two brothers.

Rami graduated from Southside High School in Rockville Centre, Ithaca College, and the University of Phoenix. She traveled the world as an ambassador of the Sikh religion teaching philosophy, yoga, Kirtan, and the Gurmukhi language. She later settled in Tucson where she served as a professional counselor and yoga and meditation teacher. She brought joy and love to the world, helping people through difficult times in their lives. She was an active member of the LGBTQ community. She valued travel, delicious food, animals, and time with friends and family. Among her lifetime adventures were attending the 1969 Woodstock music festival, meeting Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa, and playing Kirtan in the Golden Temple in India. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved