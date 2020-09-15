KATZ, Rami73, a renowned Joyologist of Tucson, AZ died September 11, 2020. She was born Lois Susan Katz on July 30, 1947, in Rockville Centre, NY to Nathan and Miriam Katz. She is survived by her two children, three grandchildren, and two brothers.Rami graduated from Southside High School in Rockville Centre, Ithaca College, and the University of Phoenix. She traveled the world as an ambassador of the Sikh religion teaching philosophy, yoga, Kirtan, and the Gurmukhi language. She later settled in Tucson where she served as a professional counselor and yoga and meditation teacher. She brought joy and love to the world, helping people through difficult times in their lives. She was an active member of the LGBTQ community. She valued travel, delicious food, animals, and time with friends and family. Among her lifetime adventures were attending the 1969 Woodstock music festival, meeting Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa, and playing Kirtan in the Golden Temple in India. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.