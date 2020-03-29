Ramon Alcoser Perez

PEREZ, Ramon Alcoser

91, gently passed away on March 24, 2020 at 5:10 p.m. Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Virginia H. Perez; surviving children, Yolanda and Richard Santos, Damian and Catalina Perez, Lucy and Robert Moskoyes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded by son, Steve Perez. You were a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. You were a helper to MANY. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 29, 2020
