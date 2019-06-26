Ramon Gutierrez Robles (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Cathedral
Interment
Following Services
Holy Hope
Obituary
ROBLES, Ramon Gutierrez

born in Tucson, AZ on July 3, 1932. Our beloved Dad passed away on June 22, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Consuelo of 65 years; daughters, Betty, Barbara, Esther (Eddie), Grace (Ray Sr.) and Evelyn; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dad served in the U.S. Armed Forces and retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve and the City of Tucson. He was a loving father and wonderful grandfather and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary at 9:00 a.m. Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral. Interment immediately following at Holy Hope. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 26, 2019
