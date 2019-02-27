Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Ramona D. MORENO

Ramona D. MORENO Obituary
MORENO, Ramona D. In celebration of life for Ramona D. Moreno, who was returned to our Father on February 22, 2019. She is preceded by her love, Frank "Chico" G. Moreno. She is survived by her three children, Frances (Ruben) Rodriguez, Ramon (Carmen) Moreno and Angie (Gilbert Sr.) Lujan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ruben Rodriguez Jr., Marie (Richard) Solis, Christina Lujan, Alex (Helen) Rodriguez, Angelina (Joel) Lujan, Ramon Moreno Jr., Gilbert Lujan Jr.; great-grandchildren, Malik and Alexis Rodriguez, Jaala and Jenaya Solis and Joel Diaz Jr. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She Loved Frank in life and will now be with him in eternity to rest next to her beloved at Evergreen Cemetery. Services will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with a Viewing from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and a Rosary to follow at 9:30 a.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. A Catholic Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 27, 2019
