GRABLE, Randall Joseph
90, went to Heaven June 13, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by family. He was born June 22, 1928 in Petersburg, Indiana. A long-time resident of Tucson, he moved to Prescott in the early 80s after he retired from the Tucson Fire Department. He is survived by his children, Priscilla (Charles) Huerta of San Antonio, TX, Ron (Marsha) Grable of Chandler, Arizona, Jane (Michael) Toriello of Tucson, AZ and Sarah (Brad) Marsh of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mabel. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas, Ryan, Andrew, Christopher, and Leigh Ann. Family will receive friends and guests from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at HERITAGE MEMORY MORTUARY, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott. The family will again receive friends and guests from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Nass & Son Funeral Home, 208 Main Street in Huntingburg, Indiana followed by a Funeral Service at noon. Randy will be reunited with Mabel at a graveside service following the funeral at the Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Randy's honor to either University of Arizona Cancer Center in Tucson or Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to HERITAGE MEMORY MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 18, 2019