WIGHTMAN, Randall Lee a.k.a. "Towd", a.k.a. "Dog" age 56 of Chippewa Lake, OH, passed away April 3, 2019 in Oro Valley, AZ. He was born August 17, 1962 to the late Guy G. and Ruth R. (Detamore) Wightman in Lodi, OH. Randy is survived by his brothers, Delbert M. (Carol Jean) Gossett of Mesopotamia, OH, Richard E. Detamore (Rhonda Walkden) of Spencer Township, OH; sisters, Nancy (Gene) White of Lost Creek, W.VA, Reta B. (Paul) Selby of Valley City, OH. and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna R. Dilley; as well as his life friend, Patricia Mullens. Randy had so many friends in both Ohio and Arizona where he lived the summer and winter months. Some of his closest friends were Mike Wagner, Ted and Sarah Vance, Marshall Smith , Bill Zweifel and Jeanie Noble of Ohio; as well as Jim and Marney Tecco, Genell Day and Shannon Owen of Arizona. Randy lived the simple life, go to work and work hard, come home and work and play even harder. Randy's philosophy was, if you needed the shirt off his back or last dime, it was yours. The problem was finding his shirt. The only time he wore a shirt was if he had to go into a public building. Randy's loves were working with metal and he could make anything, reading books, hunting for Rocks in the washes of Arizona and of course his truck "BOB" a 1952 Chevrolet pickup. A Visitation for Randy will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at WAITE AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Randy will be laid to rest at Waltz Cemetery. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 11, 2019

765 N. Court St.

Medina , OH 44256

