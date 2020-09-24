COWART, Raywas unexpectedly called home to be with our heavenly Father on September 16, 2020. He was born July 4, 1976 in Truth or Consequences, NM. Preceded in death by daughter, Esperanza Cowart and brother, Denny Cowart. Survived by children, Natalie, Lilliana, Isaac, Eli, Raymend and Anyssa Cowart; beloved mother and father, Angelina Donis and Perry Cowart; significant other, Dina Ramon; brother, Jay Cowart (Denise); sisters, Sufi Alcantar (Oscar), Laurie Kuzdal, Colleen Cowart and numerous family members and friends. He was an amazing father, companion, son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend and will be forever loved. Arrangements by MARCUS FUNERAL SERVICE.