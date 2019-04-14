FISCHELLA, Ray 95, passed away April 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Bob (Chris), Tom (Janet) and Lynn (Craig); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Married 72 years, his wife Jo passed in 2018, and son Michael, in 2017. Ray joined the US Army during WWII and fought in the Philippines. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism, and earned two Purple Hearts. Ray and Jo were avid square dancers and round dance dancers. Ray was an active St. Joseph Catholic church volunteer and Council Member for decades. Visitation will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 South Craycroft Road, Tucson. Entombment with military honors to follow in Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 North Oracle Road, Tucson.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray FISCHELLA.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019