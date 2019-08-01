Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Eugene "Butch" Novkov. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOVKOV, Raymond Eugene "Butch"



of Tucson, AZ died peacefully at Akres del Cielo Assisted Living Facility on July 30, 2019. Born in Akron on August 8, 1938, Ray spent much of his life in Ohio before moving to Tucson during his father's last years. Ray worked as a machinist and foreman at Warner & Swasey and Manchester Tool and founded Arjay Machine.



An



Outgoing and sincere in his interactions, he brought humor and positivity to his encounters with people. Whether he was engaging a clerk at a store, a hitchhiker on the road, or a close friend or family member, he wanted nothing more than that person's happiness. He had many great friends in Ohio and Arizona, but no one who met him will forget him!



We thank the wonderful staff at Akres del Cielo and his hospice team, who treated Ray with kindness, respect, and dignity, and made his journey from this life as comfortable as possible.



He is predeceased by his sister, Rena Holmes and his brother, Billy Novkov. He is survived by his wife, Sue Novkov; his daughter, Julie Novkov (Joel Bloom); his siblings, Paula Hafeez, Jim Novkov and Laurie Mallernee, and his three grandchildren, Asher, Shira and Zachary Novkov-Bloom. He is also remembered fondly and mourned by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mourners may remember him by donating to the , to organizations supporting mental health and substance abuse recovery, and/or to any organization that works to bring more beauty and justice into the world.







NOVKOV, Raymond Eugene "Butch"of Tucson, AZ died peacefully at Akres del Cielo Assisted Living Facility on July 30, 2019. Born in Akron on August 8, 1938, Ray spent much of his life in Ohio before moving to Tucson during his father's last years. Ray worked as a machinist and foreman at Warner & Swasey and Manchester Tool and founded Arjay Machine.An Army veteran, Ray served in the 101st Airborne. He participated in the desegregation of Little Rock High School, which strengthened his lifelong commitment to justice and equality. He believed deeply in the power of love and, in his words, "the brotherhood of all humanity." His personal anthem was John Lennon's Imagine, which perfectly captured his humanistic outlook on life.Outgoing and sincere in his interactions, he brought humor and positivity to his encounters with people. Whether he was engaging a clerk at a store, a hitchhiker on the road, or a close friend or family member, he wanted nothing more than that person's happiness. He had many great friends in Ohio and Arizona, but no one who met him will forget him!We thank the wonderful staff at Akres del Cielo and his hospice team, who treated Ray with kindness, respect, and dignity, and made his journey from this life as comfortable as possible.He is predeceased by his sister, Rena Holmes and his brother, Billy Novkov. He is survived by his wife, Sue Novkov; his daughter, Julie Novkov (Joel Bloom); his siblings, Paula Hafeez, Jim Novkov and Laurie Mallernee, and his three grandchildren, Asher, Shira and Zachary Novkov-Bloom. He is also remembered fondly and mourned by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mourners may remember him by donating to the , to organizations supporting mental health and substance abuse recovery, and/or to any organization that works to bring more beauty and justice into the world. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.