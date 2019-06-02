TETREAULT, Raymond J.
"Coach T"
Raymond was born in Greenfield, MA on Halloween, 1935. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 4, 2018 following a heart attack he suffered November 28, 2018. Ray served in the US Army for 23 years, including two deployments to Vietnam. He enlisted as a Specialist 3 and retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1979. After his career in the Army, he spent 21 years as a teacher and football coach at Amphitheater High School in Tucson. He was fondly known by students on and off the field as "Coach T". After retiring as a teacher he spent several more years working for Jim Click Dealerships as a courier. Ray enjoyed all sports. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in high school. After moving to Tucson in the early 70's, he began officiating youth, junior high and high school football, basketball and baseball games. His passion was golf. He spent several days a week on the golf course, including the morning of his heart attack. Ray is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha; his daughters, Michelle, Cheryl, Cathy, Charlotte and his son, Martin, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, Ray would've liked a donation made to your favorite Veterans charity or the .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019