Raymond Kondo

KONDO, Raymond
passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 65. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.