Raymond Kondo
KONDO, Raymond

passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 65. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Santa Catalina Catholic Church
