HAUPT, Raymond L.



Brig Gen, USAF (Ret),



age 91, died Monday, May 13, 2019 in Chesterfield, MO. Gen Haupt was the Commander, 12th Air Division (SAC) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ from October 1973 to November 1975, when he was retired from active duty, following a distinguished 30-year career in the service of his country. Gen Haupt and his wife, Mary Cobble Haupt, lived in Tucson after retirement where he served on the board of the Pima Air Museum and a private school in the area. Mary died in 1999. Gen Haupt, who was born in Millersville, MO, returned to his home state in 2015 to be near family. His son, Stuart Haupt, Col, USAF (Ret), and his wife, Vicki, live in Wildwood, MO. His grandson, Matthew Haupt, his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children, Emma, Mackenzie and Dylan, live in Columbia, MO. Elizabeth Haupt, Gen Haupt's granddaughter-in-law, officiated the funeral service on Friday, May 17th, in Jackson MO and interment, with military honors, followed at Cape County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory would be welcome to the Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ 85756 (







HAUPT, Raymond L.Brig Gen, USAF (Ret),age 91, died Monday, May 13, 2019 in Chesterfield, MO. Gen Haupt was the Commander, 12th Air Division (SAC) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ from October 1973 to November 1975, when he was retired from active duty, following a distinguished 30-year career in the service of his country. Gen Haupt and his wife, Mary Cobble Haupt, lived in Tucson after retirement where he served on the board of the Pima Air Museum and a private school in the area. Mary died in 1999. Gen Haupt, who was born in Millersville, MO, returned to his home state in 2015 to be near family. His son, Stuart Haupt, Col, USAF (Ret), and his wife, Vicki, live in Wildwood, MO. His grandson, Matthew Haupt, his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children, Emma, Mackenzie and Dylan, live in Columbia, MO. Elizabeth Haupt, Gen Haupt's granddaughter-in-law, officiated the funeral service on Friday, May 17th, in Jackson MO and interment, with military honors, followed at Cape County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory would be welcome to the Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ 85756 ( www.pimaair.org ) or the Fisher House Foundation ( www.fisherhouse.org ).

