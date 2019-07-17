Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymundo Abeytia Espinosa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ESPINOSA, Raymundo Abeytia



76, graduated from this life on July 3, 2019, in the care and company of his devoted wife of 49 years, Mary (Daniels), and son, Anthony. He is survived by two other sons, Miguel and George, and daughter, Rebecca Joiner. He served in the USAF and was a proud member of the 162nd Fighter Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He is preceded by his mother and father, Longina and Albert Carrillo; sister, Lydia; brothers, Mike and Robert; and is remembered by brother, Pete Carrillo; sister, Irene Ortiz; brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and many friends. In accordance with his wishes, there will only be a gravesite ceremony on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery: 3555 N Oracle Road, Tucson. Donations to the charities he supported are encouraged: St. Jude, Shriners, and the . The family also thanks the hospice staff at the VA for their kindness and care. May his memory be a blessing. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







ESPINOSA, Raymundo Abeytia76, graduated from this life on July 3, 2019, in the care and company of his devoted wife of 49 years, Mary (Daniels), and son, Anthony. He is survived by two other sons, Miguel and George, and daughter, Rebecca Joiner. He served in the USAF and was a proud member of the 162nd Fighter Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He is preceded by his mother and father, Longina and Albert Carrillo; sister, Lydia; brothers, Mike and Robert; and is remembered by brother, Pete Carrillo; sister, Irene Ortiz; brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and many friends. In accordance with his wishes, there will only be a gravesite ceremony on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery: 3555 N Oracle Road, Tucson. Donations to the charities he supported are encouraged: St. Jude, Shriners, and the . The family also thanks the hospice staff at the VA for their kindness and care. May his memory be a blessing. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 17 to July 21, 2019

