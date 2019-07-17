Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymundo Espinosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymundo Abeytia Espinosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymundo Abeytia Espinosa Obituary
ESPINOSA, Raymundo Abeytia

76, graduated from this life on July 3, 2019, in the care and company of his devoted wife of 49 years, Mary (Daniels), and son, Anthony. He is survived by two other sons, Miguel and George, and daughter, Rebecca Joiner. He served in the USAF and was a proud member of the 162nd Fighter Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He is preceded by his mother and father, Longina and Albert Carrillo; sister, Lydia; brothers, Mike and Robert; and is remembered by brother, Pete Carrillo; sister, Irene Ortiz; brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and many friends. In accordance with his wishes, there will only be a gravesite ceremony on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery: 3555 N Oracle Road, Tucson. Donations to the charities he supported are encouraged: St. Jude, Shriners, and the . The family also thanks the hospice staff at the VA for their kindness and care. May his memory be a blessing. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 17 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now