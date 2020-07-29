BENITEZ, Refugio L.



"Ruth"-"Cuca"



93, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born in Miami, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Benitez; brothers, Nicholas, Jesus, Peter Luera and Beto Figueroa. She is survived by daughters, Adela (Dennis) Griggs and Tina (Eric Tassler) Benitez. Also survived by granddaughters, Christina (Ramesh) Masavarapu and Alejandra Benitez-Aldecoa and great-granddaughter, Natalia Masavarapu. In addition, many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care received from Remita Health Hospice, Desert Dreams Adult Care Home, and Dr. Lisa Soltani. She will be deeply missed and forever held in our hearts. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.









