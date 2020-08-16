NUSSMAN, Regina "Gina" Annage 66, left this world and gained her angel wings on August 9, 2020. Regina was born on September 14, 1953 as Regina Pugh in Garden City Michigan moving to Tucson when she was 14. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna R. Chester (Nussman); father, James W. Pugh and mother, Martha A. Pugh (Gean). She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James R. "Jim" Nussman; daughters, Jessica R. Howell (Richard), Justina R. Trejo (Robert) and Julia Nussman; brother, Perry Pugh (Mary) and son-in-law, Kevin Chester (Tricia).She leaves behind eight grandchildren, James "JR" Russell Trejo, Ramon "Ray" Andrew Trejo, Abigail Maire Chester, Grace Marie Howell, Charlotte James Chester, Benjamin Michael Chester, Hope Regina Howell and David Anthony Chester.Gina graduated from Palo Verde High School. Jim and Gina meet at Junior Achievement of Tucson, marrying on June 10, 1972. They moved to the Flowing Wells Community in 1978, raising their four daughters in the Flowing Wells School District.She worked for the district from 1992-2002 eventually leaving to work for the UofA as a Business Manger before retiring in 2014.She spent her retirement years spending time with her family and grandchildren, attending all their activities and helping with any of their projects. She was active in her church family of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Gina volunteered with the Flowing Wells Continental Little League where five out of eight of her grandchildren played softball and baseball. She started volunteering in the Flowing Wells School District in 1985, continuing for 35 years. You would often find her making or putting up bulletin boards, building sets for musicals, sewing costumes or set parts, laminating or grading papers. Anything a teacher or student needed she was there to help with a kind smile on her face.Gina touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.A private viewing and graveside service will be held at Marana Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Gina's name to the Flowing Wells Education Foundation. Checks can be sent to Flowing Wells Education Foundation c/o Flowing Wells School District, 1556 W. Prince Road, Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.