GARGUILO, Renate I. 86 years old, passed away January 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Frank. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. 520-544-2285.
