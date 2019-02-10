Renate I. GARGUILO

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renate I. GARGUILO.

GARGUILO, Renate I. 86 years old, passed away January 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Frank. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. 520-544-2285.
Funeral Home
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.