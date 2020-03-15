SHAFER, Rene Jeanne
passed on angels' wings into the arms of God on March 9, 2020 at the age of 94. Irene's strong faith fueled her lifelong devotion to caring for others. Her nursing career started with her 1949 RN degree, to which she added a BA in 1978 and Nurse Practitioner in Adult Gerontology in 1983. The last years of her career she spent caring for veterans. Irene joined her husband James Shafer in heaven. She will be missed by her daughters, Kathleen and Patricia, numerous family members and countless others whose lives she touched. Visitation Bring's Broadway Chapel, Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with Rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church 1375 S. Camino Seco, entombment to follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020