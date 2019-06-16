ARAIZA, Reneé Margott Barcelo



April 17, 1929 - June 8, 2019



90, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, with loving family members present. She was the only child of Frank and Eva Barcelo and had a large extended family. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, and raised in Douglas, AZ. She had a wonderful childhood growing up, spending summers with her grandparents and many cousins at Slaughters Ranch and travelling to and from Mexico visiting friends and family regularly. She met her husband, Oscar Araiza, while in High School and they married soon after graduating. The two shortly thereafter moved to Tucson where they settled and raised a family and just recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. In addition to being a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she also found time to have a 25-year career with Sears at Park Mall. Reneé is survived by her husband, Oscar; daughter, Eva (Rick) Chodacznik; son, Oscar Jr. (Teresa); daughter, Alma Rode and daughter, Annie (Jim) Benner; as well as eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many extended family members and lifelong friends. Services will be held at Saint Cyril's Catholic hurch on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary