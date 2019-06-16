Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Cyril's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Reneé Araiza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reneé Margott Barcelo Araiza


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Reneé Margott Barcelo Araiza Obituary
ARAIZA, Reneé Margott Barcelo

April 17, 1929 - June 8, 2019

90, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, with loving family members present. She was the only child of Frank and Eva Barcelo and had a large extended family. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, and raised in Douglas, AZ. She had a wonderful childhood growing up, spending summers with her grandparents and many cousins at Slaughters Ranch and travelling to and from Mexico visiting friends and family regularly. She met her husband, Oscar Araiza, while in High School and they married soon after graduating. The two shortly thereafter moved to Tucson where they settled and raised a family and just recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. In addition to being a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she also found time to have a 25-year career with Sears at Park Mall. Reneé is survived by her husband, Oscar; daughter, Eva (Rick) Chodacznik; son, Oscar Jr. (Teresa); daughter, Alma Rode and daughter, Annie (Jim) Benner; as well as eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many extended family members and lifelong friends. Services will be held at Saint Cyril's Catholic hurch on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now