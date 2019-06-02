NAVARRO, SSG Reynaldo Caro "Polie"
74, was called home peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Atenogenes and Amada; brother, Alejandro; sisters, Olga and Bertha and great-grandson, Ezekiel. Rey grew up in Tucson and graduated from Tucson High, where he won a state championship in gymnastics and was a very talented photographer. After high school, Rey joined the United States Army serving in Vietnam as part of the 173rd Airborne Div Sky Soldiers. Rey was also part of the elite 12th Special Forces Group. Rey leaves behind a great legacy that will forever shine through in his children, Rey (Kelly) deCarlo, Denise (Raul) Fontes', Evelyn (Frank Jr.) Vindiola, Priscilla Navarro and Paul (Heather) Navarro. Along with his children, Rey leaves behind many loved ones including his brothers and sisters, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Always the life of the party, Rey was a great friend to many and touched the lives of all who crossed his path. He is more than loved and will be deeply missed. Service will be held for Reynaldo on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Margaret's Alacoque Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., Tucson, Arizona 85745. Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Mass at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Reynaldo's name to the s Project.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019