SANCHEZ, Reynaldo "Buddy"



passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was a crane operator at Asarco Mine where he retired after 34 years. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. His favorite past time was to spend time with his friends at Silver Saddle Steakhouse and being outdoors with his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed being a grandfather and great-grandfather. His dedication, hard work and commitment to his family did not go unnoticed. Preceded in death by his parents, Reynaldo and Maria Sanchez and three brothers, Juan, Guerillmo and Danny Sanchez. He is survived by his wife Cecilia of 59 years; daughter, Alma (Carlos Yslava); sister, Rosa Alvarez; grandchildren, Cassandra, Leticia, and Michael Yslava and great-grandchildren, Landyn, Aleena, Logan and Luke. Per his request, there will not be any services. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.













