Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunrise Chapel 8421 E. Wrightstown Rd Tucson , AZ

HARCLERODE, Richard Andrew "Andy"



69, passed away on December 10, 2018. Andy was born July 4, 1949 in Philadelphia to Janice and Richard Harclerode. He grew up in Levittown, PA, and Lincroft and Ewing, NJ. From the beginning, he was curious and open-minded, a lover of nature with an adventurous spirit. As an adult, Andy was gentle, and relational, a fiercely devoted husband, father, and grandfather. A wonderful storyteller with an amazing memory and an interest in genealogy, he loved to regale family and friends with humorous tales from the past and present. He graduated from Ewing High in 1967, then attended Trenton State College, graduating with a BA in history, and then a Masters in Guidance and Counseling. He and Debbie married in 1972 and lived in Trenton, NJ. They moved to Tucson in 1978 where he attained his MSW from ASU. Andy's career, dedicated to the service of the vulnerable, included many years working with CPS, and Our Family Services. In retirement, he was a volunteer with Eastside Neighbors, and served as board member, then president, of the Desert Palms Park Assn. He is survived by his devoted wife and life partner, Deborah (Kohan); two children, Amy Harclerode (Gina Callender) of Mt. Vernon, NY, and David Harclerode (Divine); precious grandchildren, brothers, Bill (NJ), Tim (VA) and Dean (PA) and their families, and cousins. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the in Andy's honor. Celebration of Life Memorial to be held at Sunrise Chapel, 8421 E. Wrightstown Rd., Tucson, 85715, Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







