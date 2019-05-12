Richard C. Ziehler (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the family and friends of Richard C. Ziehler: Please..."
Service Information
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ
85755
(520)-544-2285
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mark Catholic Church
Oro Valley, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ZIEHLER, Richard C.

84, passed away April 16, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1934. He attended Salpointe High School and the University of Arizona. He worked for the State of AZ as a Project Manager in highway construction for many years. He was a wonderful man who was much loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Mary Glenda; daughter, Paige; son in law, Richard and grandchildren, Kayleigh and Rory. Services will be held at St Mark Catholic Church in Oro Valley Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.