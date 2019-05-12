ZIEHLER, Richard C.
84, passed away April 16, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1934. He attended Salpointe High School and the University of Arizona. He worked for the State of AZ as a Project Manager in highway construction for many years. He was a wonderful man who was much loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Mary Glenda; daughter, Paige; son in law, Richard and grandchildren, Kayleigh and Rory. Services will be held at St Mark Catholic Church in Oro Valley Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019