PIERCE, Richard "Dick" Clark
The Family of Richard "Dick" Clark Pierce announces his passing on November 7th, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born in New York City on May 16, 1944. Dick and his family moved to Tucson, AZ In 1953, and he has been a lifelong resident. He is survived by his son, Marcus and daughter, Amy; brothers, Doug and Don and sister Leslie. Dick graduated from Catalina High School in 1962 and served for 6 years in the Arizona Air National Guard. Dick began his work career at Pueblo Ford in the Parts department. He worked 55 years for the now Tuttle-Click Automotive Group ascending to Executive Vice President of Parts and Service along with Lou Cisco. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Tucson Country Club Estates. He will be buried Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019