Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix , AZ 85018 (602)-840-5600 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Sahuaro High School's "Dick McConnell Gymnasium" 545 N. Camino Seco Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MCCONNELL, Richard Deane "Dick"



89, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Clarine of 63 years; son, Rick McConnell (Pam); daughter, Kelly Byxbee (Charlie); sons, Matt McConnell (Michael Ann) and Mickey McConnell (Meagan); granddaughters, Kacy Byxbee (Scott Caan), Karlyn Byxbee, Kennedy Byxbee and great- grandchildren, Josie, Miles, Mason and Logan.



McConnell was born in Topeka, Kansas. He attended Topeka High School and Washburn University. He went on to play minor league baseball in the Cubs farm system before joining the Air Force in 1953. Stationed at Davis-Monthan, he became a pilot, flew multi-engine bombers and was trained in special weapons. McConnell started his coaching career in 1956 in Kansas. Two years later he moved his family to Tombstone. After one season he was hired by Rincon High School where he would coach the next eight years. McConnell was hired at Sahuaro in 1968 and he would continue to coach there for 39 years. He retired from coaching at the age of 77 and was the all-time winningest coach in Arizona. While at Sahuaro McConnell won 4 state championships and was coach of the year 7 times. During his career he would be inducted into 7 Hall of Fames which included Topeka High School, Washburn University, Sahuaro High School, Pima County Sports, and The National High School Athletic Coaches. McConnell was the first recipient of the Spirit of Cotton Award. Coach and his wife went on to sell real estate together for 20 years. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his grandkids. McConnell was a great coach but even better man. He was a positive role model who impacted thousands of students on and off the court. He was a man of character and honor and he led by example. He was a winner at life and now he is in on God's team. He will be greatly missed but "The Legend" will live on. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sahuaro High School's "Dick McConnell Gymnasium" on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 545 N. Camino Seco Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Hospice or The Veterans Administration. Arrangements by WHITNEY & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME.







