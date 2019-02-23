Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Durazo LOPEZ. View Sign

LOPEZ, Richard Durazo passed away Saturday February 16, nine days after his 94th Birthday. A World War II Vet. Born February 7, 1925 to Locadio C. Lopez and Francisca Durazo in Douglas AZ. Preceded in Death by wife Alice Garcia; daughter, Anna Munoz; brother, Carlos D. Lopez, Mary Lou Robles, Emma Lopez, Isabel Gonzalez. A widower of 41 years survived by brother, Edward D. Lopez. Sisters, Mary Ruiz, Angela Lopez, Inez Lespron. Children, Richard G. Lopez, Rachael Lopez (Alex) Rosanna Hugo, Armando Lopez (Judy) Mario G. Lopez, Joe G. Lopez, Gerard G. Lopez, Marissa Lopez, Christina Lopez-Saldivar, Marty G. Lopez, Anissa Lopez Molina (Chris). 37 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Viewing Monday, February 25, 2019 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Church, 801 Grande Ave. Mass Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret with the Internment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL.





LOPEZ, Richard Durazo passed away Saturday February 16, nine days after his 94th Birthday. A World War II Vet. Born February 7, 1925 to Locadio C. Lopez and Francisca Durazo in Douglas AZ. Preceded in Death by wife Alice Garcia; daughter, Anna Munoz; brother, Carlos D. Lopez, Mary Lou Robles, Emma Lopez, Isabel Gonzalez. A widower of 41 years survived by brother, Edward D. Lopez. Sisters, Mary Ruiz, Angela Lopez, Inez Lespron. Children, Richard G. Lopez, Rachael Lopez (Alex) Rosanna Hugo, Armando Lopez (Judy) Mario G. Lopez, Joe G. Lopez, Gerard G. Lopez, Marissa Lopez, Christina Lopez-Saldivar, Marty G. Lopez, Anissa Lopez Molina (Chris). 37 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Viewing Monday, February 25, 2019 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Church, 801 Grande Ave. Mass Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret with the Internment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close