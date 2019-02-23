LOPEZ, Richard Durazo passed away Saturday February 16, nine days after his 94th Birthday. A World War II Vet. Born February 7, 1925 to Locadio C. Lopez and Francisca Durazo in Douglas AZ. Preceded in Death by wife Alice Garcia; daughter, Anna Munoz; brother, Carlos D. Lopez, Mary Lou Robles, Emma Lopez, Isabel Gonzalez. A widower of 41 years survived by brother, Edward D. Lopez. Sisters, Mary Ruiz, Angela Lopez, Inez Lespron. Children, Richard G. Lopez, Rachael Lopez (Alex) Rosanna Hugo, Armando Lopez (Judy) Mario G. Lopez, Joe G. Lopez, Gerard G. Lopez, Marissa Lopez, Christina Lopez-Saldivar, Marty G. Lopez, Anissa Lopez Molina (Chris). 37 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Viewing Monday, February 25, 2019 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Church, 801 Grande Ave. Mass Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret with the Internment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 23, 2019